Midwest Trust Co Raises Holdings in Target Corporation $TGT

Midwest Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT - Free Report) by 24.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,036 shares of the retailer's stock after acquiring an additional 25,625 shares during the period. Midwest Trust Co's holdings in Target were worth $15,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Target by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,212,397 shares of the retailer's stock worth $5,690,262,000 after purchasing an additional 286,499 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Target by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,772,533 shares of the retailer's stock worth $3,692,265,000 after purchasing an additional 124,468 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Target by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,065,926 shares of the retailer's stock worth $1,668,194,000 after purchasing an additional 561,898 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Target by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,194,448 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $605,507,000 after purchasing an additional 142,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $587,903,000. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Target alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TGT shares. KeyCorp reissued a "sector weight" rating on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Target in a report on Monday, June 15th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Target from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Argus set a $150.00 target price on shares of Target in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Freedom Capital cut Target from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $130.64.

Get Our Latest Research Report on TGT

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.89, for a total value of $1,258,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 45,930 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,782,127.70. This trade represents a 17.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company's stock.

Target Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded up $2.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $134.94. 3,403,029 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,556,986. The company has a market cap of $61.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.93. Target Corporation has a 1 year low of $83.44 and a 1 year high of $142.82.

Target (NYSE:TGT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.24. Target had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 22.92%. The company had revenue of $25.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $24.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Target has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-8.500 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Target Corporation will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This is a boost from Target's previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Target's payout ratio is currently 60.24%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation NYSE: TGT is a U.S.-based general merchandise retailer headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The company operates a network of full-line and small-format stores across the United States alongside a national e-commerce platform and mobile app. Target’s retail assortment spans apparel, home goods, electronics, groceries and household essentials, plus beauty, baby and pet categories. The firm complements national brands with a portfolio of owned and exclusive labels and partnerships that help differentiate its merchandise assortment.

Target traces its roots to the Dayton Company, founded by George Dayton in 1902; the Target discount chain was launched in 1962 and the parent company later adopted the Target Corporation name.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Target, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Target wasn't on the list.

While Target currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here