Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Purchases 140,796 Shares of Camtek Ltd. $CAMT

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT - Free Report) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,318,396 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 140,796 shares during the period. Camtek comprises about 1.2% of Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned 2.89% of Camtek worth $140,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAMT. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Camtek during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Camtek by 61.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 769 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of Camtek in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Aventura Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Camtek in the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Sovran Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Camtek in the fourth quarter worth about $155,000. 41.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Camtek Trading Up 1.7%

CAMT opened at $187.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 8.35 and a quick ratio of 7.31. The company has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 199.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.99. Camtek Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $59.08 and a fifty-two week high of $193.30.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $128.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.10 million. Camtek had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 10.23%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Camtek Ltd. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Camtek from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. B. Riley Financial reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Camtek in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Camtek from $120.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Camtek in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Camtek from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $166.75.

View Our Latest Report on CAMT

Camtek Company Profile

Camtek Ltd. NASDAQ: CAMT is a provider of automated inspection and metrology solutions for the semiconductor and printed circuit board (PCB) industries. The company develops, manufactures and markets a suite of inline and stand-alone systems that perform high‐resolution 2D and 3D measurements, defect review and process control. Its products are used by integrated device manufacturers, foundries, OSAT (outsourced semiconductor assembly and test) providers, and PCB fabricators to optimize yield, improve product quality and reduce production costs.

Camtek's core offerings include wafer inspection systems that detect and classify defects on patterned wafers, patterned wafer metrology tools for overlay and critical dimension measurements, and advanced packaging inspection platforms for 3D ICs and fan-out wafer-level packaging.

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