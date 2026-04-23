Milestone Asset Management LLC Acquires 42,173 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Milestone Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) by 229.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,551 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 42,173 shares during the period. Palantir Technologies comprises about 2.0% of Milestone Asset Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Milestone Asset Management LLC's holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $10,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bare Financial Services Inc grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 54.5% in the third quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 156 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. United Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 175 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on PLTR shares. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Northland Securities upgraded Palantir Technologies from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $196.35.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PLTR

Palantir Technologies Trading Up 4.6%

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $152.62 on Thursday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.83 and a 1 year high of $207.52. The firm's 50 day moving average is $144.25 and its 200-day moving average is $164.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 242.26, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.68.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 36.31% and a return on equity of 23.81%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Palantir Technologies's revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In other news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 327,088 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total value of $43,738,207.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 592 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $79,162.24. This trade represents a 99.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 168,004 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total value of $22,465,494.88. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 642,786 shares in the company, valued at $85,953,343.92. This trade represents a 20.72% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,029,879 shares of company stock worth $137,746,253. Corporate insiders own 9.23% of the company's stock.

Palantir Technologies News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

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