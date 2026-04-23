Milestone Asset Management LLC Invests $2.25 Million in Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

Milestone Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 41,725 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock, valued at approximately $2,251,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Novem Group raised its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Novem Group now owns 6,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. now owns 22,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp raised its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 6,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 8,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. raised its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 7,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company's stock.

Get Bristol Myers Squibb alerts: Sign Up

Insider Transactions at Bristol Myers Squibb

In other Bristol Myers Squibb news, EVP David V. Elkins sold 30,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total value of $1,850,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 159,248 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,820,824.16. The trade was a 15.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Bristol Myers Squibb Stock Down 0.9%

NYSE:BMY opened at $58.84 on Thursday. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 1 year low of $42.52 and a 1 year high of $62.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market cap of $120.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.95.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.39). Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 69.65%. The business had revenue of $12.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.350 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Bristol Myers Squibb's payout ratio is presently 73.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BMY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Leerink Partners upped their price objective on Bristol Myers Squibb from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, February 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Bristol Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Bristol Myers Squibb from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Sunday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol Myers Squibb has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $61.31.

Get Our Latest Report on Bristol Myers Squibb

Key Stories Impacting Bristol Myers Squibb

Here are the key news stories impacting Bristol Myers Squibb this week:

About Bristol Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, focused on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for serious diseases. The company's core activities include research and development, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription pharmaceuticals across multiple therapeutic areas. BMS concentrates on advancing therapies in oncology, hematology, immunology, cardiovascular disease and specialty areas through both small molecules and biologics.

BMS's marketed portfolio and late‑stage pipeline reflect a strong emphasis on cancer and immune‑mediated conditions.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Bristol Myers Squibb, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Bristol Myers Squibb wasn't on the list.

While Bristol Myers Squibb currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here