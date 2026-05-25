Milestone Resources Group Ltd Has $417.62 Million Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Milestone Resources Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,206,642 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after buying an additional 115,150 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for approximately 20.5% of Milestone Resources Group Ltd's holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Milestone Resources Group Ltd's holdings in Broadcom were worth $417,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVGO. Providence First Trust Co grew its position in Broadcom by 1,099.3% in the 3rd quarter. Providence First Trust Co now owns 8,923 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 8,179 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Broadcom by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 323,587 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $109,492,000 after purchasing an additional 10,786 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Broadcom by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 77,411 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $25,539,000 after purchasing an additional 7,499 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Broadcom by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 173,759 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $57,325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its position in Broadcom by 248.2% in the 3rd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 26,238 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $8,603,000 after purchasing an additional 18,703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company's stock.

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Broadcom Price Performance

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $414.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $226.18 and a 1 year high of $442.36. The company has a market cap of $1.96 trillion, a PE ratio of 80.89, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.43. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $373.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $356.05.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.02. Broadcom had a net margin of 36.57% and a return on equity of 38.61%. The company had revenue of $19.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd. Broadcom's dividend payout ratio is 50.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Broadcom from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating and issued a $500.00 target price (up from $405.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, May 15th. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $490.00 target price (up from $475.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $462.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $448.10.

Read Our Latest Report on Broadcom

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.31, for a total value of $358,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 32,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,592,045.12. This represents a 3.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Justine Page sold 2,018 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.00, for a total transaction of $712,354.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 18,164 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,411,892. This trade represents a 10.00% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 324,282 shares of company stock worth $106,425,249 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Broadcom News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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