Milford Funds Ltd. Invests $115.57 Million in American Tower Corporation $AMT

Milford Funds Ltd. acquired a new position in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 658,277 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $115,574,000. American Tower makes up approximately 2.3% of Milford Funds Ltd.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Milford Funds Ltd. owned about 0.14% of American Tower as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMT. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 20,721.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,712,672 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,705,254,000 after purchasing an additional 9,666,025 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter worth $1,171,180,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 1,984.8% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,464,382 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $858,552,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250,242 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 157.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,871,368 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $679,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 233.5% in the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,797,125 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $618,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958,329 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Tower news, EVP Ruth T. Dowling sold 556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.48, for a total transaction of $99,234.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 29,877 shares in the company, valued at $5,332,446.96. This trade represents a 1.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Tower Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $187.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $181.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.92. American Tower Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $165.08 and a fifty-two week high of $234.33. The firm has a market cap of $87.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.90.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.60 by $1.24. American Tower had a net margin of 26.81% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. American Tower's revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. American Tower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.900-11.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Tower Corporation will post 10.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $1.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. American Tower's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of American Tower from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of American Tower from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $207.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $216.20.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AMT

American Tower Profile

American Tower NYSE: AMT is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, operates and develops wireless and broadcast communications infrastructure. The company's core business is leasing space on communications sites — including towers, rooftops and other structures — to wireless carriers, broadcasters, government agencies and enterprise customers. Its business model centers on long-term site leases and contracts that provide recurring revenue tied to the footprint and density of wireless networks.

Beyond traditional tower assets, American Tower offers a range of infrastructure and network services to support mobile, broadband and broadcast connectivity.

See Also

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