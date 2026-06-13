Milford Funds Ltd. Makes New $40.23 Million Investment in TransUnion $TRU

Milford Funds Ltd. bought a new position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 469,107 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $40,226,000. Milford Funds Ltd. owned about 0.24% of TransUnion at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TransUnion in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new position in shares of TransUnion in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 1,318.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 312 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 200.8% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 367 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 130.2% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 389 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on TRU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on TransUnion from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America cut their price target on TransUnion from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $111.00 price target on shares of TransUnion in a report on Friday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on TransUnion from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $108.00 price objective on TransUnion in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $91.27.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TransUnion

TransUnion Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of TRU stock opened at $66.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.22. TransUnion has a 12-month low of $64.51 and a 12-month high of $99.39. The firm has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.56.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. TransUnion had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 14.91%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. TransUnion has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.130-1.150 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. TransUnion's payout ratio is currently 13.85%.

Insider Transactions at TransUnion

In other news, insider Todd C. Skinner sold 1,000 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.73, for a total value of $70,730.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 65,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,642,292.82. The trade was a 1.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 5,000 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 89,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,279,770. This represents a 5.28% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,666 shares of company stock worth $1,843,542. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company's stock.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion is a global information and insights company that helps businesses and consumers make critical decisions using data and analytics. As one of the three major credit bureaus in the United States, TransUnion collects and aggregates credit information on individuals and businesses, providing credit reports, risk scores and portfolio management tools to financial institutions, lenders, landlords and other decision makers. Its consumer-facing products enable individuals to monitor credit status, detect identity theft and access personalized financial insights.

The company's offerings span credit risk assessment, identity management, fraud prevention and marketing solutions.

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