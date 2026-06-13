Milford Funds Ltd. Purchases Shares of 169,427 Intuit Inc. $INTU

Milford Funds Ltd. purchased a new stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 169,427 shares of the software maker's stock, valued at approximately $112,232,000. Intuit comprises about 2.2% of Milford Funds Ltd.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Milford Funds Ltd. owned 0.06% of Intuit as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Intuit alerts: Sign Up

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Intuit by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,791,212 shares of the software maker's stock worth $1,848,954,000 after acquiring an additional 471,451 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc grew its position in shares of Intuit by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 20,717 shares of the software maker's stock worth $13,723,000 after acquiring an additional 9,148 shares during the last quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 63.8% during the third quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 121,516 shares of the software maker's stock worth $82,984,000 after acquiring an additional 47,330 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Intuit by 15.8% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 47,629 shares of the software maker's stock worth $32,526,000 after acquiring an additional 6,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 59,974 shares of the software maker's stock worth $39,728,000 after acquiring an additional 6,999 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuit Trading Down 0.1%

Intuit stock opened at $276.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $75.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $363.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $474.00. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $268.01 and a 52 week high of $813.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The software maker reported $12.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $12.57 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.54 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 25.18% and a net margin of 21.91%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $11.65 EPS. Intuit has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.560-3.620 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.800-23.850 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 18.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. Intuit's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.07%.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In related news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 338 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.86, for a total transaction of $94,592.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 12,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,449,554.36. This trade represents a 2.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Vasant M. Prabhu acquired 500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $309.71 per share, with a total value of $154,855.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,750 shares in the company, valued at $541,992.50. This represents a 40.00% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 2.49% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Intuit from $580.00 to $480.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Rothschild & Co Redburn decreased their price target on Intuit from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Intuit in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a "buy" rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank set a $575.00 price target on Intuit in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Intuit from $600.00 to $530.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Twenty-four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $514.58.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Intuit

More Intuit News

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuit this week:

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc NASDAQ: INTU is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit's product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Intuit, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Intuit wasn't on the list.

While Intuit currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here