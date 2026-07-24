Militia Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. $TTWO

Militia Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,030 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,191,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Reflection Asset Management bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Karl Slatoff sold 208,969 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.34, for a total transaction of $47,507,012.46. Following the sale, the president directly owned 1,006,021 shares in the company, valued at $228,708,814.14. This trade represents a 17.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Michael Dornemann sold 1,151 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.02, for a total transaction of $249,790.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 20,374 shares in the company, valued at $4,421,565.48. This represents a 5.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 569,936 shares of company stock valued at $128,431,438. 1.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TTWO shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $287.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Monday, June 15th. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $293.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $294.44.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software Price Performance

NASDAQ TTWO opened at $230.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $42.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.13, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.92. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $187.63 and a 52-week high of $265.94.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software is an American video game publisher headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1993 by Ryan Brant, the company is publicly traded on the NASDAQ under the ticker TTWO and is led by Chairman and CEO Strauss Zelnick. Take-Two operates through distinct publishing labels that manage development, marketing and distribution of interactive entertainment for a global audience.

Take-Two's publishing portfolio includes Rockstar Games and 2K, as well as the Private Division label, which supports independent and mid-size developers.

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