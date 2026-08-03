Militia Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 23,000 M/I Homes, Inc. $MHO

Militia Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 23,000 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $2,816,000. Militia Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of M/I Homes as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in M/I Homes by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,463,340 shares of the construction company's stock worth $187,234,000 after acquiring an additional 82,090 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in M/I Homes by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,337,188 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $171,093,000 after purchasing an additional 28,187 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of M/I Homes by 107.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 434,484 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $55,592,000 after purchasing an additional 225,120 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 326,606 shares of the construction company's stock worth $41,789,000 after purchasing an additional 16,445 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 116.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 300,912 shares of the construction company's stock worth $43,464,000 after purchasing an additional 161,881 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company's stock.

M/I Homes Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MHO opened at $146.13 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $146.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.13. M/I Homes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.78 and a twelve month high of $163.66.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. M/I Homes had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The company's quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 12.6 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on MHO. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of M/I Homes to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Seaport Research Partners reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of M/I Homes in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Zelman & Associates lowered M/I Homes from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of M/I Homes in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded M/I Homes from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $161.67.

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M/I Homes Profile

M/I Homes, Inc is a publicly traded residential homebuilder founded in 1976 and headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. The company designs, markets and constructs single-family homes and townhome communities across the United States, offering a range of floor plans with customizable design options. Its product portfolio includes starter homes, move-up homes and luxury models, as well as multi-family residences in urban and suburban infill locations.

In addition to its core homebuilding operations, M/I Homes provides mortgage, title and closing services through its in-house affiliate M/I Financial Services.

Further Reading

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