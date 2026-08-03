Militia Capital Management LLC Invests $3.62 Million in Klarna Group plc $KLAR

Militia Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Klarna Group plc (NYSE:KLAR - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 276,900 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,625,000. Klarna Group makes up about 0.8% of Militia Capital Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Militia Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Klarna Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Bank of Australia acquired a new position in shares of Klarna Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $503,243,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Klarna Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $348,834,000. Scge Management L.P. bought a new position in Klarna Group during the 3rd quarter worth $193,018,000. MIC Capital Management UK LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Klarna Group during the third quarter worth $99,502,000. Finally, OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC bought a new stake in shares of Klarna Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,323,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Klarna Group from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Klarna Group from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Citizens Jmp initiated coverage on shares of Klarna Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a "market perform" rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Klarna Group from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Klarna Group from $18.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $32.11.

View Our Latest Analysis on KLAR

Klarna Group Stock Performance

Shares of KLAR stock opened at $18.93 on Monday. Klarna Group plc has a fifty-two week low of $12.06 and a fifty-two week high of $57.20. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $18.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.45. The company has a market cap of $7.15 billion and a PE ratio of -36.41.

Klarna Group (NYSE:KLAR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.12. Klarna Group had a negative return on equity of 7.62% and a negative net margin of 5.21%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Klarna Group plc will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Klarna Group

Klarna Group is a global payments provider specializing in “buy now, pay later” (BNPL) solutions for online and in-store shoppers. The company partners with merchants to offer flexible payment options, including interest-free installments and deferred payments, aiming to enhance conversion rates and customer loyalty. Klarna’s platform integrates risk assessment, fraud prevention, and a one-click checkout experience to streamline transactions for both retailers and consumers.

Through its digital wallet and mobile app, Klarna enables users to manage purchases, track spending and access exclusive shopping offers from partner merchants.

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