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Militia Capital Management LLC Makes New $3.63 Million Investment in Geo Group Inc (The) $GEO

Written by MarketBeat
July 26, 2026
Geo Group logo with Business Services background
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Key Points

  • Militia Capital Management LLC initiated a new stake in Geo Group, buying 216,200 shares worth about $3.63 million in the first quarter. The position makes GEO its 27th-largest holding and about 0.8% of its portfolio.
  • Other institutional investors also increased their exposure, and hedge funds and institutions now own 76.10% of Geo Group’s stock. Recent analyst moves were mixed, but the overall consensus remains “Buy” with a target price of $36.50.
  • Geo Group reported strong quarterly results, with EPS of $0.29 topping estimates and revenue of $705.21 million beating expectations. The company also raised guidance, projecting FY 2026 EPS of $1.15–$1.25.
  • Five stocks we like better than Geo Group.

Militia Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Geo Group Inc (The) (NYSE:GEO - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 216,200 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $3,634,000. Geo Group accounts for approximately 0.8% of Militia Capital Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Militia Capital Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Geo Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Geo Group by 245.1% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Geo Group by 111.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,723 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Geo Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Geo Group by 81.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the period. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Geo Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GEO shares. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Geo Group from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Wall Street Zen cut Geo Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings raised Geo Group from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Geo Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Geo Group

Geo Group Stock Performance

NYSE:GEO opened at $30.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.75. Geo Group Inc has a twelve month low of $12.51 and a twelve month high of $32.25.

Geo Group (NYSE:GEO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $705.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.89 million. Geo Group had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. Geo Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.150-1.250 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.250-0.290 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Geo Group Inc will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Geo Group Profile

(Free Report)

The GEO Group NYSE: GEO is a leading provider of correctional, detention and community reentry services to government agencies around the world. As a real estate investment trust, the company specializes in the design, financing, development and operation of secure facilities for adult and juvenile offenders, immigration detainees and individuals requiring mental health treatment or substance abuse programming. GEO's integrated service model also encompasses electronic monitoring, rehabilitative programming and post-release supervision aimed at reducing recidivism and enhancing public safety.

GEO's portfolio spans a range of facility types, including medium- and maximum-security correctional institutions, residential reentry centers, mental health treatment units and immigration detention centers.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Geo Group (NYSE:GEO)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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