Militia Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in MercadoLibre, Inc. $MELI

Militia Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,750 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,026,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,481,563 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,012,773,000 after buying an additional 164,120 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,225,031 shares of the company's stock worth $4,481,812,000 after acquiring an additional 408,939 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,725,125 shares of the company's stock worth $3,474,880,000 after acquiring an additional 118,018 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,583,071 shares of the company's stock worth $3,188,718,000 after acquiring an additional 137,100 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 604,096 shares of the company's stock worth $1,216,807,000 after acquiring an additional 126,294 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of MercadoLibre from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $2,800.00 to $2,600.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,400.00 to $2,350.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,780.00 to $2,380.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,500.00 to $2,300.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $2,000.00 price target on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $2,258.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MELI

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

MELI opened at $1,799.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $91.22 billion, a PE ratio of 47.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,697.03 and a 200-day moving average of $1,817.14. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,495.00 and a 52-week high of $2,548.50.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $8.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $8.75 by ($0.52). MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 6.04%.The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.74 earnings per share. MercadoLibre's quarterly revenue was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at MercadoLibre

In other news, Director Alejandro Nicolas Aguzin purchased 600 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,655.93 per share, with a total value of $993,558.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 5,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,867,505.15. The trade was a 12.62% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates an integrated e-commerce and fintech ecosystem serving consumers and businesses across Latin America. The company provides an online marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for a wide range of goods and services, supported by tools for merchants, advertising, and classifieds. Over time MercadoLibre has expanded beyond its marketplace roots into complementary areas that support digital commerce end to end.

Key offerings include its marketplace platform and a suite of logistics and payment services.

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