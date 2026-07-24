Militia Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation $AGM

Militia Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,000 shares of the credit services provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,187,000. Militia Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Federal Agricultural Mortgage as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,702 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 5,469 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 21,683 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $4,066,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 7,678 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 68.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Federal Agricultural Mortgage Trading Down 1.1%

AGM opened at $205.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.43. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $136.57 and a fifty-two week high of $210.64.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $4.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.30. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 20.78% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The firm had revenue of $109.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $110.76 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation will post 19.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Federal Agricultural Mortgage's dividend payout ratio is 36.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on AGM shares. Wall Street Zen raised Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Federal Agricultural Mortgage from $215.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $228.00.

View Our Latest Report on AGM

About Federal Agricultural Mortgage

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation NYSE: AGM, commonly known as Farmer Mac, is a government-sponsored enterprise chartered in 1988 under the Agricultural Credit Act of 1987. Headquartered in Washington, DC, Farmer Mac was established to enhance the availability of mortgage credit for the agricultural and rural utility sectors. The corporation operates as a secondary market for agricultural real estate and rural infrastructure loans, providing lenders with liquidity and risk management solutions.

The company's principal business activities include purchasing and securitizing long-term fixed-rate agricultural mortgage loans and rural utilities loans originated by approved lenders.

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