Militia Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Similarweb Ltd. $SMWB

Militia Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 219,264 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $572,000. Militia Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Similarweb as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMWB. Phoenix Financial Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Similarweb by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 4,285,786 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,101,000 after buying an additional 1,292,700 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Similarweb by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 536,549 shares of the company's stock worth $4,019,000 after acquiring an additional 223,562 shares during the period. Nano Cap New Millennium Growth Fund L P purchased a new stake in Similarweb in the fourth quarter worth about $1,255,000. Persistent Asset Partners Ltd bought a new position in Similarweb during the 4th quarter worth about $1,348,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Similarweb by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 944,552 shares of the company's stock worth $8,784,000 after acquiring an additional 23,881 shares in the last quarter. 57.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other news, Director Harel Moshe Beit-On purchased 75,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.89 per share, with a total value of $291,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 10,885,778 shares of the company's stock, valued at $42,345,676.42. This trade represents a 0.69% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Or Offer purchased 50,000 shares of Similarweb stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.15 per share, for a total transaction of $207,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 4,744,396 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $19,689,243.40. This represents a 1.07% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 271,105 shares of company stock worth $1,020,726. 62.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Similarweb Stock Performance

Shares of Similarweb stock opened at $6.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $527.35 million, a PE ratio of -17.20 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.23. Similarweb Ltd. has a one year low of $2.22 and a one year high of $10.75.

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01. Similarweb had a negative net margin of 10.38% and a negative return on equity of 48.57%. The business had revenue of $73.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $73.04 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Similarweb Ltd. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SMWB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Similarweb from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Similarweb from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Similarweb from $3.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $8.07.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Similarweb

Similarweb Company Profile

Similarweb Ltd. NYSE: SMWB is a digital intelligence company that provides insights into website and mobile app performance. Its cloud-based platform aggregates and analyzes data on global web traffic, user engagement, and referral sources, enabling businesses to benchmark their digital presence against competitors. The company’s core offering includes metrics on audience behavior, traffic acquisition channels, and industry trends, which are designed to inform strategic decisions in marketing, sales, and product development.

Similarweb’s platform delivers a suite of tools for market research, competitor analysis, and performance optimization.

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