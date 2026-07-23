Militia Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Lindblad Expeditions $LIND

Militia Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 94,968 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,643,000. Militia Capital Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Lindblad Expeditions at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 44.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,994 shares of the company's stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,921 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 21,329 shares of the company's stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $174,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 311,363 shares of the company's stock worth $3,634,000 after buying an additional 137,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,012 shares of the company's stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 4,114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.94% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael Elliott Bisnow sold 44,642 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total transaction of $1,080,782.82. Following the sale, the director directly owned 25,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,361.12. The trade was a 63.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Trey Byus sold 26,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total value of $535,285.80. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 111,530 shares in the company, valued at $2,256,251.90. This trade represents a 19.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 88,602 shares of company stock worth $1,966,009. 26.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lindblad Expeditions Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of NASDAQ LIND opened at $27.80 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.30. Lindblad Expeditions has a 1-year low of $11.37 and a 1-year high of $30.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.48 and a beta of 2.22.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $208.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $197.24 million. Analysts forecast that Lindblad Expeditions will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark upped their target price on Lindblad Expeditions from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Wall Street Zen raised Lindblad Expeditions from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a report on Friday, July 17th. Texas Capital cut Lindblad Expeditions from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Capital One Financial set a $31.00 price objective on Lindblad Expeditions in a research note on Monday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lindblad Expeditions has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $30.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Lindblad Expeditions

Lindblad Expeditions Profile

Lindblad Expeditions NASDAQ: LIND is a global leader in expedition cruising, specializing in immersive small-ship voyages to some of the world's most remote and wildlife-rich regions. The company operates a fleet of purpose-built vessels designed to navigate challenging waters and shorelines, offering guests up-close encounters with natural environments such as the polar ice caps, the Galápagos Islands, Costa Rica's rainforests and the waterways of Alaska, Patagonia and the Arctic.

Founded on the pioneering spirit of Lars-Eric Lindblad, regarded as the father of expedition travel, Lindblad Expeditions carries forward a legacy of discovery that dates back to the 1960s.

See Also

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