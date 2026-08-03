Militia Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 21,000 TransMedics Group, Inc. $TMDX

Militia Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,088,000. Militia Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of TransMedics Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TMDX. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 47.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,582 shares of the company's stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 8,604 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in TransMedics Group by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 19,525 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,314,000 after buying an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in TransMedics Group by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 507,510 shares of the company's stock worth $34,145,000 after acquiring an additional 86,721 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in TransMedics Group by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,901 shares of the company's stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in TransMedics Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TMDX has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on TransMedics Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer cut shares of TransMedics Group from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of TransMedics Group from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of TransMedics Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $129.55.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TMDX opened at $76.51 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 1.89. The stock's fifty day moving average is $72.55 and its 200 day moving average is $100.58. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.10 and a fifty-two week high of $156.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 6.19 and a current ratio of 6.74.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $173.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.44 million. TransMedics Group had a net margin of 27.04% and a return on equity of 22.38%. The company's revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Thomas J. Gunderson sold 9,624 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total value of $722,377.44. Following the sale, the director directly owned 16,642 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,249,148.52. This represents a 36.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TransMedics Group Profile

TransMedics Group, Inc is a medical device company headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts, that specializes in advanced organ preservation and transport systems for transplantation. The company's flagship technology, the Organ Care System (OCS), maintains donor organs in a near-physiologic, warm, beating state during transportation, with the aim of extending preservation times and improving post‐transplant outcomes. TransMedics' solutions address a critical need in transplantation by reducing ischemic injury and expanding the donor organ pool.

TransMedics currently markets two commercially available OCS platforms.

Further Reading

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