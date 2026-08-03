Militia Capital Management LLC Takes $3.58 Million Position in Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Militia Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,720 shares of the software company's stock, valued at approximately $3,578,000.

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A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TrustBank purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Sankala Group LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company's stock.

Key Adobe News

Here are the key news stories impacting Adobe this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Adobe from $285.00 to $230.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $285.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 8th. Bank of America reiterated an "underperform" rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Dbs Bank downgraded shares of Adobe from a "moderate buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $271.30.

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Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $250.41 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $226.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $248.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $99.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.43. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $190.12 and a 1 year high of $370.86.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $5.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.82 by $0.14. Adobe had a return on equity of 65.11% and a net margin of 28.69%.The company had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.06 earnings per share. Adobe's revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Adobe has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.350-24.450 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.100 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 19.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software company to reacquire up to 24.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other Adobe news, Director David A. Ricks bought 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $194.51 per share, for a total transaction of $1,945,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 17,655 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,434,074.05. The trade was a 130.63% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 416 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.33, for a total transaction of $109,961.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 3,824 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,010,797.92. The trade was a 9.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company's core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

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