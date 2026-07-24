Militia Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Bank OZK $OZK

Militia Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $918,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Bank OZK by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 7,437,646 shares of the company's stock worth $379,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924,387 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Bank OZK by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,625,660 shares of the company's stock valued at $304,045,000 after purchasing an additional 38,592 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Bank OZK by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,556,105 shares of the company's stock valued at $301,712,000 after purchasing an additional 546,785 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Bank OZK by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,554,014 shares of the company's stock worth $209,576,000 after buying an additional 73,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Bank OZK by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,036,101 shares of the company's stock worth $139,327,000 after buying an additional 134,490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.18% of the company's stock.

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Bank OZK News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Bank OZK this week:

Bank OZK Stock Performance

Shares of OZK opened at $50.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.27. Bank OZK has a 52-week low of $42.37 and a 52-week high of $53.66.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $430.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.42 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 24.95% and a return on equity of 11.87%. Bank OZK's revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 13th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 13th. This is a positive change from Bank OZK's previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. Bank OZK's dividend payout ratio is presently 31.27%.

Bank OZK declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 29th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OZK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded Bank OZK from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Bank OZK in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Bank OZK from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Bank OZK from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank OZK currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $56.12.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Bank OZK

Bank OZK Profile

Bank OZK, formerly known as Bank of the Ozarks, is a regional commercial bank headquartered in Little Rock, Arkansas. Established in 1903, the bank offers a full suite of banking products and services to both individual and corporate clients. Through a combination of organic growth and targeted acquisitions, Bank OZK has built a diversified lending portfolio and a strong deposit franchise.

The bank's core operations focus on commercial real estate lending, including acquisition, development and construction financing.

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