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Militia Capital Management LLC Takes Position in MNTN Inc. $MNTN

Written by MarketBeat
August 3, 2026
MNTN logo with Communication Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Militia Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MNTN Inc. (NYSE:MNTN - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 268,387 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,362,000. Militia Capital Management LLC owned 0.44% of MNTN at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new position in MNTN during the second quarter worth $2,187,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of MNTN in the second quarter valued at about $2,111,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of MNTN during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,531,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of MNTN during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,442,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in MNTN in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,183,000. Institutional investors own 72.90% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on MNTN shares. Wall Street Zen raised MNTN from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Tigress Financial reiterated a "strong-buy" rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of MNTN in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on MNTN from $20.50 to $18.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings upgraded MNTN from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of MNTN in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $19.85.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MNTN

MNTN Stock Performance

Shares of MNTN opened at $9.21 on Monday. MNTN Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.67 and a 52-week high of $32.00. The firm has a market cap of $562.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -307.17 and a beta of 0.71. The business's fifty day moving average is $9.38 and its 200-day moving average is $9.45.

MNTN (NYSE:MNTN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). MNTN had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The business had revenue of $73.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.63 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.41) earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that MNTN Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MNTN Company Profile

(Free Report)

MNTN is a software platform specializing in connected television (CTV) advertising, offering marketers the tools to plan, launch and measure streaming TV campaigns. Its platform enables brands to reach audiences across major OTT and CTV channels, helping advertisers target viewers based on demographic, behavioral and contextual data.

The company's core product suite includes campaign management, real-time bidding and performance analytics. MNTN integrates with leading streaming services and ad exchanges, allowing clients to execute programmatic buys, track view-through conversions and optimize media spend through automated reporting dashboards.

Founded by experienced digital advertising professionals, MNTN is headquartered in Austin, Texas, and primarily serves brands and agencies across the United States and Canada.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MNTN Inc. (NYSE:MNTN - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for MNTN (NYSE:MNTN)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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