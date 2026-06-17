Militia Capital Partners LP Acquires 123,000 Shares of Energy Transfer LP $ET

Militia Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET - Free Report) by 25.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 600,000 shares of the pipeline company's stock after acquiring an additional 123,000 shares during the quarter. Energy Transfer makes up approximately 3.8% of Militia Capital Partners LP's holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Militia Capital Partners LP's holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $9,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 86,310,272 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $1,423,256,000 after acquiring an additional 25,366,594 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 83,843,087 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $1,382,573,000 after buying an additional 6,192,066 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 57,862,666 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $992,923,000 after buying an additional 1,773,042 shares in the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 23,351,183 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $400,706,000 after buying an additional 326,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 21,898,420 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $375,777,000 after buying an additional 544,944 shares in the last quarter. 38.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Energy Transfer Stock Performance

ET stock opened at $18.87 on Wednesday. The business's fifty day moving average is $19.44 and its 200-day moving average is $18.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $64.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.55. Energy Transfer LP has a twelve month low of $16.18 and a twelve month high of $20.70.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $27.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.78 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a $0.3375 dividend. This is an increase from Energy Transfer's previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.2%. Energy Transfer's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ET has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $23.00 price objective (up from $22.00) on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $23.45.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ET

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer NYSE: ET is a Dallas-based midstream energy company that develops and operates infrastructure for the transportation, storage and processing of hydrocarbons. The company's operations focus on moving and storing natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil and refined products through an integrated network of pipelines, terminals, storage facilities and processing plants. Energy Transfer provides core midstream services such as gathering, compression, fractionation, processing, and bulk transportation to support production and downstream supply chains.

Its asset base spans an extensive network across the United States, connecting producing regions, processing centers, petrochemical hubs and coastal and inland markets.

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