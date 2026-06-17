Militia Capital Partners LP Buys Shares of 35,000 IMAX Corporation $IMAX

Militia Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 35,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,294,000. Militia Capital Partners LP owned approximately 0.07% of IMAX at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of IMAX during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $20,975,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of IMAX by 67.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 70,927 shares of the company's stock worth $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 28,667 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of IMAX by 267.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 66,769 shares of the company's stock worth $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 48,609 shares in the last quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IMAX in the fourth quarter worth $2,088,000. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC bought a new position in IMAX during the third quarter valued at about $903,000. 93.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at IMAX

In other news, CEO Richard L. Gelfond sold 8,943 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.33, for a total transaction of $333,842.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 765,002 shares of the company's stock, valued at $28,557,524.66. This trade represents a 1.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 365,064 shares of company stock worth $13,719,850. 20.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting IMAX

Here are the key news stories impacting IMAX this week:

IMAX Trading Up 3.6%

Shares of IMAX stock opened at $43.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.35. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.37. IMAX Corporation has a 1 year low of $24.20 and a 1 year high of $44.55.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. IMAX had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 9.08%.The firm had revenue of $81.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that IMAX Corporation will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on IMAX shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a "market perform" rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Barrington Research raised their target price on IMAX from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen cut IMAX from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on IMAX from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Seaport Research Partners increased their price target on IMAX from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $48.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on IMAX

IMAX Company Profile

IMAX Corporation is a global leader in immersive entertainment technologies, specializing in the design, manufacture and distribution of high-resolution cameras, projectors, and proprietary software solutions that enhance both film production and theatrical exhibition. The company licenses its premium large-format system to theatre owners and filmmakers around the world, enabling audiences to experience movies with greater clarity, scale and sound fidelity. IMAX also offers turnkey theatre development services, assisting cinema operators with auditorium design, installation and custom branding to optimize the customer experience.

Founded in 1967 and headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, IMAX has built a reputation for pioneering film-format innovations, including its patented dual 15-perforation, 70-millimeter projection system.

Further Reading

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