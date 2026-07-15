Mill Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Corpay, Inc $CPAY

Mill Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Corpay, Inc (NYSE:CPAY - Free Report) by 98.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 950 shares of the corporate payments company's stock after selling 53,685 shares during the quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC's holdings in Corpay were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CPAY. Generate Investment Management Ltd raised its position in Corpay by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Generate Investment Management Ltd now owns 120,000 shares of the corporate payments company's stock worth $36,112,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic purchased a new stake in shares of Corpay in the 4th quarter valued at $1,113,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Corpay in the 1st quarter valued at $1,048,000. Moran Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Corpay by 77.9% in the first quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,869 shares of the corporate payments company's stock worth $11,020,000 after acquiring an additional 16,586 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Corpay by 4,657.7% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,044,074 shares of the corporate payments company's stock worth $314,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,129 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.84% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CPAY shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Corpay from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Weiss Ratings raised Corpay from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Oppenheimer reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $388.00 price objective on shares of Corpay in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Corpay in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Corpay from $440.00 to $380.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corpay currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $383.07.

View Our Latest Research Report on CPAY

Corpay Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CPAY opened at $356.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.88. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $348.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $331.20. Corpay, Inc has a 12 month low of $252.84 and a 12 month high of $367.43.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The corporate payments company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Corpay had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 38.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Corpay, Inc will post 25.49 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Corpay

In other Corpay news, insider Armando Lins Netto sold 70,476 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.13, for a total value of $24,816,713.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 11,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,969,913.62. This represents a 86.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven T. Stull sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.78, for a total value of $360,780.00. Following the sale, the director owned 28,241 shares in the company, valued at $10,188,787.98. This trade represents a 3.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 88,677 shares of company stock valued at $31,304,091. Insiders own 5.19% of the company's stock.

Corpay Company Profile

Corpay is a global corporate payments company that provides businesses with a range of payment and expense management solutions. Its services are designed to help organizations manage payables, card programs, travel and fleet-related expenses, and cross-border transactions more efficiently.

The company serves customers across a variety of industries and geographies, offering software and payment tools that streamline accounts payable, vendor payments, and workforce payments. Corpay also provides specialized solutions for fleet management and international payments, helping businesses control costs and simplify financial operations.

Corpay operates as part of the broader financial technology and payment processing sector.

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