Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC Sells 4,453 Shares of Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP - Free Report) by 67.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,186 shares of the railroad operator's stock after selling 4,453 shares during the quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC's holdings in Union Pacific were worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC now owns 6,059 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Fieldview Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $249,000. Focus Partners Wealth raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 76.2% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 318,398 shares of the railroad operator's stock worth $73,654,000 after purchasing an additional 137,677 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $302,000. Finally, Cornerstone Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on UNP shares. UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $274.00 target price (up from $253.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $300.00 target price (up from $260.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, April 24th. Susquehanna reiterated a "positive" rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, June 5th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $289.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $282.21.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on UNP

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 27,387 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.76, for a total transaction of $7,442,691.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 61,102 shares in the company, valued at $16,605,079.52. This represents a 30.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 2,991 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.96, for a total transaction of $789,504.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 43,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,353,447.52. This trade represents a 6.50% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 34,377 shares of company stock worth $9,251,221 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

UNP opened at $267.54 on Tuesday. Union Pacific Corporation has a 52-week low of $210.84 and a 52-week high of $279.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $158.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.97. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $262.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $249.13.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.07. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.20% and a return on equity of 39.58%. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Corporation will post 12.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Union Pacific's dividend payout ratio is 45.47%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation NYSE: UNP is one of the largest freight railroad companies in the United States. Its principal operating subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad, has roots that trace back to the Pacific Railway Act of 1862 and the construction of the first transcontinental rail link completed in 1869. The company is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and operates as a holding company for rail transportation and related services.

Union Pacific's core business is the movement of freight by rail across an extensive rail network serving the western two‑thirds of the United States.

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