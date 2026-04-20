Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Acquires New Holdings in Regions Financial Corporation $RF

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,584,109 shares of the bank's stock, valued at approximately $42,929,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned approximately 0.18% of Regions Financial as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in Regions Financial in the third quarter worth about $1,760,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Regions Financial by 2.6% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,205,989 shares of the bank's stock worth $241,289,000 after acquiring an additional 233,458 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Regions Financial by 6.8% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 690,344 shares of the bank's stock worth $18,204,000 after acquiring an additional 44,252 shares in the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Regions Financial in the third quarter worth about $1,378,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Regions Financial by 111.2% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 290,563 shares of the bank's stock worth $7,662,000 after acquiring an additional 152,987 shares in the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Regions Financial Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of RF opened at $28.13 on Monday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $27.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.03. Regions Financial Corporation has a 1-year low of $18.83 and a 1-year high of $31.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 23.13%.The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Regions Financial Corporation will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. Regions Financial's payout ratio is 44.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Regions Financial news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 36,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.78, for a total transaction of $1,036,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 17,569 shares of the company's stock, valued at $505,635.82. The trade was a 67.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Regions Financial

Here are the key news stories impacting Regions Financial this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 profit and EPS beat — Regions reported net income of $539 million and diluted EPS of $0.62, topping consensus by a penny and marking year‑over‑year earnings growth. Regions Financial profit jumps

Q1 profit and EPS beat — Regions reported net income of $539 million and diluted EPS of $0.62, topping consensus by a penny and marking year‑over‑year earnings growth. Positive Sentiment: Net interest income, fee income and loan growth supportive — Management cited higher NII and stronger fee income plus expanding loan balances and improving credit quality as the main drivers offsetting expense pressure. Regions Financial Q1 Earnings Top Estimates on Higher NII & Fee Income

Net interest income, fee income and loan growth supportive — Management cited higher NII and stronger fee income plus expanding loan balances and improving credit quality as the main drivers offsetting expense pressure. Positive Sentiment: Lower provisions and improving credit metrics — Provisions for credit losses declined, supporting a better pre‑tax earnings mix and signaling improving asset quality for the bank.

Lower provisions and improving credit metrics — Provisions for credit losses declined, supporting a better pre‑tax earnings mix and signaling improving asset quality for the bank. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call/transcript available — Management commentary and the conference‑call transcript provide more color on margin trends, expense drivers and capital; investors should review the call for forward commentary. Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Earnings call/transcript available — Management commentary and the conference‑call transcript provide more color on margin trends, expense drivers and capital; investors should review the call for forward commentary. Positive Sentiment: Board maintained shareholder returns — Regions declared a quarterly dividend of $0.265 per share (about a 3.8% yield), which supports income‑oriented investors.

Board maintained shareholder returns — Regions declared a quarterly dividend of $0.265 per share (about a 3.8% yield), which supports income‑oriented investors. Negative Sentiment: Revenue missed consensus and expenses rose — Total revenue was $1.87B versus an expected ~$1.92B, and operating expenses increased, which trimmed topline upside and may cap near‑term multiple expansion. How key metrics compare to Wall Street estimates

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on RF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $31.50 to $29.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $29.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Regions Financial

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corporation NYSE: RF is a U.S. bank holding company headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, that provides a broad range of banking and financial services. Its primary banking subsidiary, Regions Bank, serves retail and commercial customers through a combination of branch and ATM networks, digital channels and relationship-based delivery. The company offers deposit accounts, consumer and commercial loans, mortgage origination and servicing, and payment and treasury services.

In addition to core banking, Regions offers wealth management, trust and brokerage services, insurance solutions, and capital markets capabilities to corporate and institutional clients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF - Free Report).

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