Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Acquires Shares of 212,511 M&T Bank Corporation $MTB

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new stake in M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 212,511 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $42,817,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned 0.14% of M&T Bank as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ransom Advisory Ltd boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd now owns 2,513 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 3.3% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,171 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 4.3% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,727 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 61.8% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 199 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 29.6% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 359 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on M&T Bank from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial set a $230.00 target price on M&T Bank in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on M&T Bank from $271.00 to $245.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Wolfe Research cut M&T Bank from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on M&T Bank from $220.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $234.28.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on M&T Bank

M&T Bank News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting M&T Bank this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 beat — M&T reported EPS of $4.18 vs. $4.02 expected, with revenue roughly in line and management outlining a $7.2B–$7.35B 2026 NII outlook and solid fee-income guidance; the results and guidance support near-term earnings momentum. Read More.

Q1 beat — M&T reported EPS of $4.18 vs. $4.02 expected, with revenue roughly in line and management outlining a $7.2B–$7.35B 2026 NII outlook and solid fee-income guidance; the results and guidance support near-term earnings momentum. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades/price-target lifts — several firms raised targets and reiterated bullish ratings, including Jefferies to $265 (buy), Piper Sandler to $240 (overweight), Robert W. Baird to $240 (outperform) and DA Davidson to $235 (neutral). These upgrades increase buy-side visibility and likely contributed to upward pressure on the stock. Read More. Read More. Read More. Read More.

Analyst upgrades/price-target lifts — several firms raised targets and reiterated bullish ratings, including Jefferies to $265 (buy), Piper Sandler to $240 (overweight), Robert W. Baird to $240 (outperform) and DA Davidson to $235 (neutral). These upgrades increase buy-side visibility and likely contributed to upward pressure on the stock. Read More. Read More. Read More. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Capital and outlook adjustments — management moved its CET1 target range to ~10% and framed capital deployment alongside the NII outlook; this clarifies capital policy but will be watched for buybacks/dividends timing. Read More.

Capital and outlook adjustments — management moved its CET1 target range to ~10% and framed capital deployment alongside the NII outlook; this clarifies capital policy but will be watched for buybacks/dividends timing. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Rising expenses and some profit-pressure signals — while EPS beat, operating expenses rose and one headline noted Q1 net income/earnings pressure (reported net earnings comparisons and an item citing a $664M earnings figure), which could cap margin upside if costs persist. Read More.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

Shares of M&T Bank stock opened at $218.96 on Monday. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $214.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.60. M&T Bank Corporation has a 12 month low of $154.98 and a 12 month high of $239.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 22.07%.During the same period last year, the company posted $3.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Corporation will post 16.57 EPS for the current year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. M&T Bank's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.59%.

M&T Bank announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 31st that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 16.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other M&T Bank news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 909 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.37, for a total value of $206,679.33. Following the sale, the director directly owned 5,976 shares in the company, valued at $1,358,763.12. The trade was a 13.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael A. Wisler sold 8,237 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.48, for a total value of $1,840,804.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 4,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,037,617.64. The trade was a 63.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,092 shares of company stock valued at $11,182,250. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation is a bank holding company headquartered in Buffalo, New York, that provides a broad range of banking and financial services to individuals, businesses and institutions. The company operates a commercial and retail banking franchise that includes deposit-taking, lending, and payment services delivered through branch networks, digital channels and commercial banking teams. M&T serves customers across the northeastern and mid‑Atlantic United States and has expanded its geographic footprint through strategic acquisitions.

Its core businesses include commercial banking for middle‑market and community businesses, consumer and retail banking, mortgage origination and servicing, treasury and cash management, and wealth management and trust services.

See Also

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