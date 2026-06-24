Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Has $46.80 Million Stock Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. $LNG

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG - Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,910 shares of the energy company's stock after buying an additional 4,633 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned 0.08% of Cheniere Energy worth $46,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cidel Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,592 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,472,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,286 shares of the energy company's stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolve Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Evolve Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Cheniere Energy Stock Up 1.9%

NYSE:LNG opened at $235.25 on Wednesday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $186.20 and a one year high of $300.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $49.30 billion and a PE ratio of 38.69. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $244.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.56.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The energy company reported ($16.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.25 by ($20.90). The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.69 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 38.95%. The company's revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 14.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a $0.555 dividend. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 11th. Cheniere Energy's dividend payout ratio is presently 36.51%.

Cheniere Energy declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy company to purchase up to 21.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a $290.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Scotiabank reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $280.00 to $271.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $296.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $276.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $297.71.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cheniere Energy

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cheniere Energy news, EVP Sean N. Markowitz sold 22,246 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.98, for a total transaction of $6,473,141.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 64,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,622,720. The trade was a 25.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Zach Davis sold 29,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $8,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 87,146 shares in the company, valued at $26,143,800. This trade represents a 24.97% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company's stock.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc is a U.S.-based energy company that develops, owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) infrastructure and markets LNG to global customers. The company's core activities include natural gas liquefaction, long‑term and short‑term LNG sales and marketing, and the associated midstream services required to move gas from production basins to international markets. Cheniere focuses on converting domestic natural gas into LNG for export, providing a bridge between North American supply and overseas demand.

Cheniere's principal operating assets are large-scale LNG export terminals located on the U.S.

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