Miller Value Partners LLC Sells 60,820 Shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. $UNFI

Miller Value Partners LLC reduced its holdings in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI - Free Report) by 82.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,625 shares of the company's stock after selling 60,820 shares during the period. Miller Value Partners LLC's holdings in United Natural Foods were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNFI. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in United Natural Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in United Natural Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in United Natural Foods by 4,266.7% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 786 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in United Natural Foods by 84.2% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Natural Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 87.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on UNFI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of United Natural Foods from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $46.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on UNFI

Insider Buying and Selling at United Natural Foods

In other news, insider Danielle Benedict sold 4,807 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $249,964.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 98,470 shares in the company, valued at $5,120,440. The trade was a 4.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Natural Foods Stock Up 0.1%

United Natural Foods stock opened at $49.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -75.12 and a beta of 0.81. The company's 50-day moving average is $49.75 and its 200-day moving average is $41.71. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.27 and a fifty-two week high of $57.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. United Natural Foods had a positive return on equity of 7.42% and a negative net margin of 0.12%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. United Natural Foods has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.400-2.600 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

United Natural Foods Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc NYSE: UNFI is a leading distributor of natural, organic and specialty foods in North America. Founded in 1976 and headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island, the company has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic expansion to become one of the largest food distributors serving retail, foodservice and e-commerce customers.

UNFI's core business centers on the procurement, warehousing and distribution of a broad portfolio of products, including fresh produce, groceries, frozen foods, dairy, bakery items, beverages, supplements and household essentials.

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