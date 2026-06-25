MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Acquires 4,662 Shares of Heico Corporation $HEI

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Heico Corporation (NYSE:HEI - Free Report) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,613 shares of the aerospace company's stock after acquiring an additional 4,662 shares during the quarter. Heico comprises 1.8% of MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Heico were worth $10,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. bought a new position in Heico during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Heico by 1,000.0% in the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 88 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Birchwood Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Heico in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heico during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Heico by 862.5% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 154 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.12% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on HEI shares. UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $390.00 price target (up from $371.00) on shares of Heico in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating and set a $403.00 price objective (up from $323.00) on shares of Heico in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company set a $350.00 price objective on Heico and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Susquehanna upped their target price on Heico from $321.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Heico from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Heico currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $371.62.

Check Out Our Latest Report on HEI

Insider Activity at Heico

In other Heico news, CAO Bradley K. Rowen sold 1,326 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.63, for a total transaction of $320,401.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Julie Neitzel sold 676 shares of Heico stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total value of $150,748.00. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 4.86% of the company's stock.

Heico Trading Up 0.4%

HEI stock opened at $335.48 on Thursday. Heico Corporation has a 52 week low of $256.11 and a 52 week high of $361.69. The company has a market capitalization of $46.85 billion, a PE ratio of 59.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.03. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $306.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $313.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.92.

Heico (NYSE:HEI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.25 billion. Heico had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The business's revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Heico Corporation will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Heico Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. Heico's payout ratio is presently 4.29%.

Heico Company Profile

HEICO Corporation is an aerospace, defense and electronics company that designs, manufactures, and sells a range of products and provides repair and aftermarket services. Headquartered in Hollywood, Florida, HEICO supplies replacement components, repair services and engineered systems for commercial and business aviation, military and space markets as well as for selected industrial and medical customers. The company's offerings are focused on sustaining and improving the reliability and availability of complex equipment across its end markets.

HEICO operates through two principal business areas.

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