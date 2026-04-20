Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 116,681 Shares of Figma, Inc. $FIG

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Figma, Inc. (NYSE:FIG - Free Report) by 69.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 285,055 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 116,681 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Figma worth $10,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIG. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Figma in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Figma in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Figma in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Figma in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Figma in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000.

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Figma Stock Up 0.2%

NYSE FIG opened at $18.96 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.08. Figma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.65 and a twelve month high of $142.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.81.

Figma (NYSE:FIG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $303.78 million during the quarter. Figma had a negative return on equity of 97.03% and a negative net margin of 121.87%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Key Figma News

Here are the key news stories impacting Figma this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, General Counsel Brendan Mulligan sold 4,817 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total value of $126,687.10. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 825,644 shares in the company, valued at $21,714,437.20. This represents a 0.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dylan Field sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total value of $7,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 1,060,645 shares of company stock valued at $30,526,164 over the last ninety days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FIG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Figma from $52.00 to $42.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $35.00 price target on Figma in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Figma in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Figma from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Figma from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $43.25.

Read Our Latest Report on Figma

About Figma

Figma is a San Francisco–based software company that offers a web-based platform for interface design, prototyping and collaboration. Its flagship product, Figma, enables teams to create and refine user interfaces, vector graphics and design systems directly in a browser, eliminating the need for local installations. The platform's real-time collaboration features allow multiple stakeholders—designers, developers and product managers—to edit and comment simultaneously, streamlining workflows and reducing version control issues.

In addition to its core design tool, Figma provides FigJam, a digital whiteboarding solution that facilitates brainstorming sessions, wireframing and diagramming.

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