Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 12,281 Shares of Consolidated Edison Inc $ED

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED - Free Report) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,100 shares of the utilities provider's stock after acquiring an additional 12,281 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.'s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $8,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Parcion Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth about $268,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 257,418 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $25,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 49,841 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $4,950,000 after acquiring an additional 5,353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.29% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ED has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "underweight" rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Friday, February 20th. Mizuho set a $118.00 price target on Consolidated Edison in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $108.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison Trading Down 0.5%

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $109.65 on Tuesday. Consolidated Edison Inc has a 52 week low of $94.96 and a 52 week high of $116.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.62.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.71 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The business's revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Consolidated Edison has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. Analysts expect that Consolidated Edison Inc will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be issued a $0.8875 dividend. This represents a $3.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. Consolidated Edison's dividend payout ratio is currently 62.83%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Consolidated Edison news, SVP Deneen L. Donnley sold 1,922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.94, for a total value of $218,992.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 32,453 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,697,694.82. This represents a 5.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, commonly known as Con Edison, is an investor-owned energy company that primarily delivers electricity, natural gas and steam to customers in the New York metropolitan area. Its regulated utility operations include the distribution and transmission of electric power, the distribution of natural gas, and the operation of one of the largest district steam systems in the United States, serving commercial, institutional and residential customers in New York City and nearby counties.

The company operates through regulated utility subsidiaries that serve urban and suburban service territories, together with non-utility businesses that develop, own and manage energy infrastructure and clean energy projects.

Further Reading

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