Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 20,957 Shares of Corteva, Inc. $CTVA

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA - Free Report) by 23.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,075 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 20,957 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.'s holdings in Corteva were worth $7,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perpetual Ltd increased its position in Corteva by 78,688.5% in the 4th quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 2,615,779 shares of the company's stock valued at $175,336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612,459 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Corteva by 4,007.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,442,177 shares of the company's stock valued at $165,164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382,715 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its position in Corteva by 125.3% in the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 3,415,554 shares of the company's stock valued at $219,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899,248 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Corteva by 423.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,738,139 shares of the company's stock valued at $117,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in Corteva by 16,474.3% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,294,125 shares of the company's stock valued at $87,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286,317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company's stock.

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Corteva Stock Performance

Shares of Corteva stock opened at $80.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.86, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.68. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.58 and a 52 week high of $85.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 6.29%.The firm's quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Corteva has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.700 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Corteva's dividend payout ratio is 45.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CTVA has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Corteva from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Corteva from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Corteva from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Argus lifted their target price on Corteva from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, CICC Research lifted their target price on Corteva from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $84.52.

Read Our Latest Report on CTVA

Insider Buying and Selling at Corteva

In other news, insider Brian Titus sold 8,311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total value of $636,207.05. Following the transaction, the insider owned 8,090 shares of the company's stock, valued at $619,289.50. This represents a 50.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc NYSE: CTVA is an independent global agriculture company that was established as a publicly traded firm in mid‑2019 following the separation of the agriculture businesses from DowDuPont. The company focuses on delivering technologies and products that help farmers increase productivity and manage crop health. Corteva's operations combine seed genetics, crop protection chemistries, digital tools and biological solutions to address the full cycle of crop production.

Core business activities include research and development of seed genetics and trait technologies, formulation and sale of crop protection products (such as herbicides, insecticides and fungicides), and the development of seed treatments and biologicals.

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