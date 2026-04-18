Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in Bloom Energy Corporation $BE

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE - Free Report) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 396,781 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 55,039 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.17% of Bloom Energy worth $34,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BE. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Bloom Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Bloom Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Bloom Energy by 250.9% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 393 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bloom Energy by 674.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Bloom Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. 77.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Aman Joshi sold 19,944 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.85, for a total transaction of $3,088,328.40. Following the transaction, the insider owned 190,521 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $29,502,176.85. This represents a 9.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Satish Chitoori sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.23, for a total value of $4,084,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 212,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,371,303.95. This represents a 8.61% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 455,092 shares of company stock worth $78,564,475. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Bloom Energy to $173.00 and set a "positive" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Bloom Energy to $165.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Bloom Energy from an "underperform" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen cut Bloom Energy from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Bloom Energy to $231.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $144.27.

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Bloom Energy News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Bloom Energy this week:

Bloom Energy Trading Down 1.4%

BE opened at $207.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $58.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -545.21, a P/E/G ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 3.18. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $155.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.43. Bloom Energy Corporation has a one year low of $16.01 and a one year high of $229.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 5.98.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $777.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $647.59 million. Bloom Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.88% and a negative net margin of 4.37%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.330-1.480 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Corporation will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Bloom Energy Profile

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

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