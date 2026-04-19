Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $22.24 Million Stock Position in Blackstone Inc. $BX

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX - Free Report) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,300 shares of the asset manager's stock after purchasing an additional 23,471 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.'s holdings in Blackstone were worth $22,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. REAP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Family CFO Inc bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Strive Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the third quarter worth about $30,000. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BX has been the subject of several recent research reports. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $164.00 to $131.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $161.00 to $143.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Blackstone from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $164.00 to $141.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $156.45.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Blackstone

Blackstone Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of BX stock opened at $129.05 on Friday. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.73 and a 52-week high of $190.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.58. The company has a market capitalization of $95.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.26, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.21. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. The company's revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 9th were given a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 9th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.6%. This is an increase from Blackstone's previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. Blackstone's payout ratio is currently 153.61%.

Key Headlines Impacting Blackstone

Here are the key news stories impacting Blackstone this week:

Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan raised its price target on BX to $142 (from $122) while keeping a neutral rating — the raise signals incremental confidence in Blackstone’s near-term earnings/cash‑flow outlook and provides upside to the stock. MarketScreener: JPMorgan adjusts price target on Blackstone

JPMorgan raised its price target on BX to $142 (from $122) while keeping a neutral rating — the raise signals incremental confidence in Blackstone’s near-term earnings/cash‑flow outlook and provides upside to the stock. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and previews (Zacks/Yahoo) expect Blackstone to report growing earnings next week and highlight factors that increase the likelihood of an earnings beat — stronger fee-related revenue and realized gains from investments. Earnings momentum is a primary driver for BX’s near‑term move. Yahoo: Blackstone earnings expected to grow

Analysts and previews (Zacks/Yahoo) expect Blackstone to report growing earnings next week and highlight factors that increase the likelihood of an earnings beat — stronger fee-related revenue and realized gains from investments. Earnings momentum is a primary driver for BX’s near‑term move. Positive Sentiment: Blackstone shares rose after several major banks and asset managers reported better-than-expected Q1 results, which lifted sentiment across the alternatives/asset-management group and benefited BX as a large, diversified manager. Yahoo: Why Blackstone stock is trading up

Blackstone shares rose after several major banks and asset managers reported better-than-expected Q1 results, which lifted sentiment across the alternatives/asset-management group and benefited BX as a large, diversified manager. Neutral Sentiment: Comparative valuation pieces (IX vs. BX) are drawing investor attention to relative value in the alternatives space; these analyses may shift some flows but don’t change Blackstone’s fundamentals immediately. Watch headlines comparing Orix (IX) and BX for possible rotation. Yahoo: IX or BX — Which is the better value?

Comparative valuation pieces (IX vs. BX) are drawing investor attention to relative value in the alternatives space; these analyses may shift some flows but don’t change Blackstone’s fundamentals immediately. Watch headlines comparing Orix (IX) and BX for possible rotation. Neutral Sentiment: Industry commentary on peers (e.g., TPG) highlights sector volatility and valuation re-pricing; useful context but not an immediate negative for BX. Investors should focus on Blackstone’s own earnings and fee-related revenue. MarketBeat: TPG and alternatives industry review

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Tactical Opportunit Blackstone sold 1,596,142 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $15,961,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 7,477,504 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.51, for a total transaction of $26,246,039.04. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 25,832 shares of the company's stock, valued at $90,670.32. This represents a 99.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 1.00% of the company's stock.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc NYSE: BX is a global investment firm focused on alternative asset management. Founded in 1985 by Stephen A. Schwarzman and Peter G. Peterson and headquartered in New York City, the firm organizes and manages investment vehicles that acquire and operate businesses, real estate and credit investments, as well as provide hedge fund solutions and other alternative strategies for institutional and individual investors.

Blackstone's business is organized around several principal investment platforms.

See Also

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