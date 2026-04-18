Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $39 Million Position in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. $CRDO

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRDO - Free Report) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 271,067 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 23,332 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.15% of Credo Technology Group worth $39,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 304.9% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 17,674 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 13,309 shares during the period. Capelight Capital Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,583,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,986 shares of the company's stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,654 shares of the company's stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $307,000. 80.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Credo Technology Group Stock Performance

CRDO stock opened at $160.69 on Friday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $116.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.29. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $33.04 and a fifty-two week high of $213.80. The company has a market cap of $29.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.27 and a beta of 2.72.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.29. Credo Technology Group had a return on equity of 29.63% and a net margin of 31.81%.The business had revenue of $407.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 201.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Credo Technology Group News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Credo Technology Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Acquisition catalyst — Credo agreed to acquire DustPhotonics for about $750M to add silicon‑photonic PIC technology and expand its addressable market in AI/data‑center optical connectivity; this deal is the main driver behind recent buying interest. Read More.

Acquisition catalyst — Credo agreed to acquire DustPhotonics for about $750M to add silicon‑photonic PIC technology and expand its addressable market in AI/data‑center optical connectivity; this deal is the main driver behind recent buying interest. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrade from Zacks — Zacks moved CRDO to a Rank #1 (Strong Buy), signaling improved near‑term earnings optimism that can attract momentum buyers. Read More.

Analyst upgrade from Zacks — Zacks moved CRDO to a Rank #1 (Strong Buy), signaling improved near‑term earnings optimism that can attract momentum buyers. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Brokerage support and price‑target lifts — Multiple firms have issued bullish notes or higher targets (examples include Mizuho, Rosenblatt and others), reinforcing the growth narrative and feeding demand. Read More.

Brokerage support and price‑target lifts — Multiple firms have issued bullish notes or higher targets (examples include Mizuho, Rosenblatt and others), reinforcing the growth narrative and feeding demand. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Bullish market commentary — Several market commentators and buy‑the‑dip investors have publicly argued the optical pivot supports further upside, which can sustain momentum among retail and tactical funds. Read More.

Bullish market commentary — Several market commentators and buy‑the‑dip investors have publicly argued the optical pivot supports further upside, which can sustain momentum among retail and tactical funds. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: ESG disclosure — Credo published its first FY2025 GHG report, improving transparency (plans to add Scope 3). This may broaden investor interest over time but is unlikely to change near‑term fundamentals. Read More.

ESG disclosure — Credo published its first FY2025 GHG report, improving transparency (plans to add Scope 3). This may broaden investor interest over time but is unlikely to change near‑term fundamentals. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst signal mix — While several firms are bullish, some ratings remain neutral or mixed; differing views can amplify short‑term swings as investors debate valuation. Read More.

Analyst signal mix — While several firms are bullish, some ratings remain neutral or mixed; differing views can amplify short‑term swings as investors debate valuation. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: M&A execution watchlist — Management indicated follow‑up investor calls/transcripts and integration details are forthcoming; timing and cost synergies will matter for modeling long‑term upside. Read More.

M&A execution watchlist — Management indicated follow‑up investor calls/transcripts and integration details are forthcoming; timing and cost synergies will matter for modeling long‑term upside. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling — Several insiders have sold shares recently (e.g., James Laufman sold 10,000 shares at ~$164.41; CFO Daniel Fleming sold 7,580 shares under a 10b5‑1 plan). Although some sales are pre‑arranged, traders cite them as prompts for profit‑taking. Read More. Read More.

Insider selling — Several insiders have sold shares recently (e.g., James Laufman sold 10,000 shares at ~$164.41; CFO Daniel Fleming sold 7,580 shares under a 10b5‑1 plan). Although some sales are pre‑arranged, traders cite them as prompts for profit‑taking. Read More. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Profit‑taking and valuation risk — After a large multi‑week run and rich multiples, CRDO is more sensitive to mixed research notes, insider sales, and rotations away from high‑beta/AI‑related names, raising the chance of short‑term pullbacks. Read More.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Craig Hallum reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $207.81.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Credo Technology Group

Insider Activity

In other Credo Technology Group news, CFO Daniel W. Fleming sold 7,580 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.63, for a total transaction of $1,156,935.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 433,678 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $66,192,273.14. The trade was a 1.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 27,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total value of $3,251,875.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 6,134,870 shares of the company's stock, valued at $725,448,377.50. This represents a 0.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 403,999 shares of company stock worth $47,532,345. Company insiders own 11.84% of the company's stock.

Credo Technology Group Company Profile

Credo Technology Group, Inc NASDAQ: CRDO is a fabless semiconductor company that develops high‑speed connectivity solutions for cloud, enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure. The company focuses on semiconductors and related IP that enable reliable, low‑latency movement of large volumes of data between servers, switches and optical modules in data centers and network equipment.

Credo's product portfolio centers on high‑speed analog and mixed‑signal devices designed to preserve signal integrity and extend reach over copper and optical links.

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