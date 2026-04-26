Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $874.80 Million Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META - Free Report) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,325,278 shares of the social networking company's stock after acquiring an additional 177,151 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 2.4% of Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.'s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Meta Platforms worth $874,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 86,925,674 shares of the social networking company's stock worth $64,158,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650,435 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 39,247,690 shares of the social networking company's stock valued at $28,823,375,000 after buying an additional 278,180 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,153,754 shares of the social networking company's stock valued at $12,597,374,000 after buying an additional 142,229 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,332,168 shares of the social networking company's stock valued at $10,525,258,000 after buying an additional 558,792 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,619,341 shares of the social networking company's stock valued at $10,001,772,000 after buying an additional 481,276 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 56,571 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $644.70, for a total transaction of $36,471,323.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,089 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.24, for a total value of $5,106,100.36. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 2,841 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,793,352.84. This trade represents a 74.01% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 166,117 shares of company stock worth $106,367,778. Insiders own 13.61% of the company's stock.

More Meta Platforms News

Here are the key news stories impacting Meta Platforms this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on META shares. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $1,144.00 to $1,015.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Pivotal Research reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $930.00 to $910.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Mizuho raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $815.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $885.00 to $820.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $825.00 to $800.00 and set a "strong-buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-eight have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $837.09.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms Price Performance

META stock opened at $675.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $520.26 and a 52-week high of $796.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $628.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $649.62.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The social networking company reported $8.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $8.16 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $59.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.33 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 30.08%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.02 EPS. Research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 29.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Meta Platforms's payout ratio is 8.94%.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc NASDAQ: META, formerly Facebook, Inc, is a global technology company best known for building social networking services and immersive computing platforms. Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company operates a family of consumer-facing products and services that connect users, creators and businesses. In October 2021 the company rebranded as Meta to reflect an expanded strategic focus on augmented and virtual reality technologies alongside its social media businesses.

Meta's core consumer products include Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger, which enable social networking, messaging, content sharing and community building across mobile and desktop devices.

See Also

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