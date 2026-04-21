Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Raises Stake in Ventas, Inc. $VTR

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR - Free Report) by 20.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,857 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 17,758 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.'s holdings in Ventas were worth $8,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas during the third quarter worth about $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ventas during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Wiser Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ventas during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 1,557.7% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 431 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 456 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Ventas in a report on Monday, February 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Ventas in a report on Monday, February 9th. Argus set a $88.00 target price on shares of Ventas in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Ventas from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ventas from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $90.47.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Ventas

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 10,322 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total transaction of $801,606.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,114,034 shares in the company, valued at $86,515,880.44. This trade represents a 0.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carey S. Roberts sold 35,532 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $3,020,220.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 72,755 shares in the company, valued at $6,184,175. This represents a 32.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company's stock.

Ventas Price Performance

VTR opened at $84.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Ventas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.76 and a 52-week high of $88.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.29. The company has a market cap of $40.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.75.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.74). Ventas had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 4.31%.The business had revenue of ($1,229.71) million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Ventas's quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Ventas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.780-3.880 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Ventas Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from Ventas's previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. Ventas's payout ratio is 385.19%.

About Ventas

Ventas, Inc NYSE: VTR is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in healthcare-related real estate. The company acquires, owns and manages a diversified portfolio of properties serving the healthcare continuum, including senior housing communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings, life science and research centers, and other properties leased to healthcare providers and operators. Ventas generates revenue through long-term leases, property management and selective development activities focused on meeting the real estate needs of the healthcare sector.

Ventas' business model combines property ownership with active asset management and capital markets activity.

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