Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. $HCA

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA - Free Report) by 25.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,449 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 5,974 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.'s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $13,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HCA. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 82.9% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Aventura Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Jennifer Berres sold 8,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $514.58, for a total value of $4,126,931.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 11,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,171,357.94. This trade represents a 40.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael R. Mcalevey sold 1,694 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.37, for a total value of $903,528.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 8,853 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,721,924.61. This trade represents a 16.06% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 15,214 shares of company stock worth $7,797,595 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $487.84 on Monday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $314.43 and a 12 month high of $556.52. The company has a market cap of $109.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.36. The stock's 50-day moving average is $510.99 and its 200-day moving average is $484.58.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $8.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $7.37 by $0.64. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 409.11% and a net margin of 8.97%.The business had revenue of $19.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.22 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. HCA Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.100-31.500 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare's previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th. HCA Healthcare's payout ratio is 10.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on HCA. Wall Street Zen downgraded HCA Healthcare from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $541.00 target price on HCA Healthcare in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Truist Financial increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $520.00 to $546.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. UBS Group raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $598.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $525.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $537.36.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HCA

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare is a for‑profit operator of healthcare facilities headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. Founded in 1968, the company owns and operates a network of hospitals and related healthcare facilities and has grown through organic expansion and acquisitions to become a large provider of inpatient and outpatient services.

The company's core activities include the operation of acute care hospitals, freestanding surgical and emergency centers, and outpatient clinics. HCA's services encompass inpatient care, surgical services, emergency medicine, diagnostic imaging and laboratory testing, and various outpatient and ambulatory care offerings.

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