Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 70,820 Shares of Chewy $CHWY

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Chewy (NYSE:CHWY - Free Report) by 19.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 285,133 shares of the company's stock after selling 70,820 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Chewy worth $9,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Chewy by 295.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,622,768 shares of the company's stock worth $712,841,000 after acquiring an additional 13,171,325 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Chewy by 120.2% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,196,146 shares of the company's stock worth $407,948,000 after acquiring an additional 5,564,803 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Chewy by 75.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,170,197 shares of the company's stock worth $262,974,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654,496 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in Chewy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,815,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its position in Chewy by 85.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,027,144 shares of the company's stock worth $129,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394,509 shares during the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Chewy

In other news, CTO Satish Mehta sold 13,013 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.99, for a total value of $377,246.87. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 273,835 shares in the company, valued at $7,938,476.65. This trade represents a 4.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Da-Wai Hu sold 8,149 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total value of $219,289.59. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chewy Stock Performance

Shares of CHWY opened at $27.53 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.95, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.61. The business's fifty day moving average price is $25.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.87. Chewy has a 52 week low of $22.74 and a 52 week high of $48.62.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Chewy had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 53.48%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chewy will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CHWY shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on Chewy from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Chewy from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Chewy from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. Argus upgraded Chewy to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Chewy in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $42.91.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chewy

Key Headlines Impacting Chewy

Here are the key news stories impacting Chewy this week:

Chewy Profile

Chewy, Inc NYSE: CHWY is a leading e-commerce retailer specializing in pet food, supplies and services. The company offers a comprehensive assortment of products for dogs, cats, fish, birds and other small animals, including prescription medications, veterinary health products, grooming essentials and toys. Through its online platform and mobile app, Chewy provides an intuitive shopping experience with features such as Autoship, ensuring regular deliveries of pet essentials at schedule intervals.

Founded in 2011 by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day, Chewy initially operated under the name Mr.

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