Mishpacha Holdings Corp Acquires Shares of 264,275 Carnival Corporation $CCL

Mishpacha Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 264,275 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,071,000. Carnival accounts for about 6.7% of Mishpacha Holdings Corp's investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CCL. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in Carnival in the third quarter worth $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Carnival in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Carnival by 381.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 962 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. Finally, Optima Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 67.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Carnival Stock Up 0.2%

Carnival stock opened at $30.92 on Friday. Carnival Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $22.58 and a fifty-two week high of $34.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.32. The stock's fifty day moving average is $27.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 27th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. Carnival had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 11.48%.The business's revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Analysts predict that Carnival Corporation will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. Carnival's dividend payout ratio is 26.67%.

Key Carnival News

Here are the key news stories impacting Carnival this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CCL shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Carnival from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Carnival from $33.00 to $28.70 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Carnival from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Carnival from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Carnival from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Carnival currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $34.94.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Carnival

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Sir Jonathon Band sold 11,988 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total transaction of $313,965.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 52,601 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,377,620.19. This trade represents a 18.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bettina Alejandra Deynes sold 43,058 shares of Carnival stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total value of $1,209,929.80. Following the transaction, the insider owned 69,238 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,945,587.80. This represents a 38.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 55,058 shares of company stock worth $1,524,195 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.90% of the company's stock.

Carnival Profile

Carnival Corporation NYSE: CCL is a global cruise operator that provides leisure travel services through a portfolio of passenger cruise brands. The company's core business is operating cruise ships that offer multi-night voyages and associated vacation services, including onboard accommodations, dining, entertainment, spa and wellness offerings, casinos, youth programs, and organized shore excursions. Carnival markets cruise vacations to a broad range of consumers, from value-focused travelers to premium and luxury segments, through differentiated brand positioning and onboard experiences.

Its operating structure comprises multiple well-known cruise brands that target distinct geographic and demographic markets.

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