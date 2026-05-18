Mission Wealth Management LP Lowers Holdings in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Mission Wealth Management LP cut its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV - Free Report) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,264 shares of the company's stock after selling 9,597 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP's holdings in AbbVie were worth $8,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 457.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,536,901 shares of the company's stock worth $2,439,714,000 after purchasing an additional 8,646,424 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 180,779,699 shares of the company's stock worth $41,306,353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032,438 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 9,337,480 shares of the company's stock worth $1,733,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753,312 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,281,327 shares of the company's stock worth $1,685,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 10,508,317 shares of the company's stock worth $2,418,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,621 shares in the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank set a $275.00 price target on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Guggenheim reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $249.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $223.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $253.43.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AbbVie

AbbVie Price Performance

NYSE:ABBV opened at $210.54 on Monday. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.25 and a 1 year high of $244.81. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $210.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $220.05. The company has a market cap of $371.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.71, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.32.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.06. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 576.45% and a net margin of 5.79%.The business had revenue of $15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. The company's revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.3 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th were given a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. AbbVie's payout ratio is currently 340.89%.

AbbVie News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting AbbVie this week:

Positive Sentiment: AbbVie’s Q1 results were supported by strong sales of Skyrizi and Rinvoq , which helped offset ongoing Humira declines and boosted the company’s 2026 guidance. Article: How Important Are Skyrizi and Rinvoq to AbbVie's Q1 Results?

AbbVie’s Q1 results were supported by strong sales of and , which helped offset ongoing Humira declines and boosted the company’s 2026 guidance. Positive Sentiment: Analysts have turned more optimistic on AbbVie’s earnings power, with Erste Group raising FY2027 EPS estimates and the company’s long-term pipeline still viewed favorably. Article: AbbVie analyst estimate update

Analysts have turned more optimistic on AbbVie’s earnings power, with Erste Group raising FY2027 EPS estimates and the company’s long-term pipeline still viewed favorably. Positive Sentiment: Recent commentary highlighted AbbVie as a potentially better growth story than AstraZeneca because of its valuation, dividend profile, and pipeline strength. Article: Which Pharma Giant Offers Better Growth: AstraZeneca or AbbVie?

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In other news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 22,381 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $5,147,630.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 38,137 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,771,510. The trade was a 36.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Ryan Purdue sold 5,230 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.56, for a total value of $1,221,518.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 2,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,868.24. This represents a 66.34% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie's product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women's health.

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