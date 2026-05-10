Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 37,923 Shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. $AFRM

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM - Free Report) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 411,681 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 37,923 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.12% of Affirm worth $30,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Affirm by 111.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 338 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Affirm by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,925 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,195,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Affirm by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 522 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Affirm by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 16,622 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Affirm by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 499 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Affirm news, Director Noel Bertram Watson sold 2,000 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 38,076 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,094,180. The trade was a 4.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 11.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

More Affirm News

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Affirm from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Affirm in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Affirm from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Affirm in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They set an "outperform" rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on Affirm from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $85.28.

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Affirm Trading Down 5.0%

Shares of NASDAQ AFRM opened at $64.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.41, a current ratio of 11.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.16. The firm has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a PE ratio of 58.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 3.72. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.10 and a twelve month high of $100.00.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $943.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.27 million. Affirm had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 9.63%.Affirm's revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. Analysts expect that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Affirm

Affirm Holdings, Inc is a financial technology company that provides point-of-sale consumer lending and payments solutions for online and in-store purchases. Its core product is a buy-now-pay-later (BNPL) platform that enables consumers to split purchases into fixed, transparent installment loans with no hidden fees. Affirm offers a range of financing options through merchant integrations, a consumer-facing mobile app and virtual card capabilities, and tools for merchants to offer alternative payment methods at checkout.

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