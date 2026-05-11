Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys New Shares in BlackSky Technology Inc. $BKSY

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 380,903 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,930,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 1.06% of BlackSky Technology as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of BlackSky Technology by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,253 shares of the company's stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of BlackSky Technology by 40.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,118 shares of the company's stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackSky Technology by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,042 shares of the company's stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in BlackSky Technology by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 15,174 shares of the company's stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in BlackSky Technology by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 17,443 shares of the company's stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.15% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting BlackSky Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting BlackSky Technology this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of BlackSky Technology in a report on Friday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of BlackSky Technology from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of BlackSky Technology in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of BlackSky Technology from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $27.40.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BlackSky Technology

BlackSky Technology Trading Up 0.3%

NYSE:BKSY opened at $39.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -15.52 and a beta of 2.44. BlackSky Technology Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.88 and a fifty-two week high of $42.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The stock's 50-day moving average is $29.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.73.

BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $20.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $27.60 million. BlackSky Technology had a negative return on equity of 72.20% and a negative net margin of 89.07%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BlackSky Technology Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackSky Technology Company Profile

BlackSky Technology, Inc operates Earth observation and geospatial intelligence services through a constellation of small satellites and an analytics platform. The company collects and processes high-revisit satellite imagery, enabling near-real-time monitoring of global events and locations. Clients across government, defense and commercial sectors leverage BlackSky’s imagery and data to support decision-making in areas such as supply chain monitoring, humanitarian aid, infrastructure management and security operations.

Founded in 2014 as part of Spaceflight Industries, BlackSky has grown its satellite constellation and analytics capabilities to deliver satellite imagery with high revisit rates and rapid tasking.

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