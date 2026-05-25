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Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Has $5.54 Million Stake in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Written by MarketBeat
May 25, 2026
Broadcom logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. cut its Broadcom stake by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, selling 3,000 shares and leaving it with 16,000 shares valued at about $5.54 million.
  • Broadcom reported better-than-expected quarterly results, with EPS of $2.05 and revenue of $19.31 billion, while revenue rose 29.5% year over year. Analysts now expect strong full-year earnings, and the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy with a price target of $448.10.
  • The company also paid a quarterly dividend of $0.65 per share and continues to draw attention from AI-focused investors, though some recent commentary flags valuation and regulatory risks.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in June.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up about 2.7% of Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.'s holdings in Broadcom were worth $5,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,959 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC now owns 32,880 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $11,380,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,326 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $85,071,000. Finally, Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 403,712 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $139,725,000 after acquiring an additional 21,467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company's stock.

Broadcom Price Performance

AVGO stock opened at $414.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $373.30 and a 200-day moving average of $356.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 trillion, a P/E ratio of 80.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.43. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $226.18 and a fifty-two week high of $442.36.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $19.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.10 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 36.57%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Broadcom's dividend payout ratio is currently 50.78%.

Key Headlines Impacting Broadcom

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Erste Group Bank downgraded Broadcom from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on Broadcom from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Broadcom from $462.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Research downgraded Broadcom from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Broadcom from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $448.10.

Get Our Latest Report on AVGO

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.23, for a total value of $3,452,300.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 787,184 shares in the company, valued at $271,759,532.32. This represents a 1.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.31, for a total value of $358,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 32,352 shares in the company, valued at $11,592,045.12. This represents a 3.00% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 324,282 shares of company stock valued at $106,425,249. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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