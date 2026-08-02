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Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. $MUFG Shares Purchased by First Trust Advisors LP

Written by MarketBeat
August 2, 2026
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • First Trust Advisors increased its MUFG stake by 52.5% in the first quarter, adding 164,083 shares to reach 476,447 shares valued at approximately $8.1 million.
  • Several other institutional investors also initiated or expanded positions, while institutional investors and hedge funds collectively own 13.59% of MUFG.
  • Analyst sentiment remains positive overall, with MUFG receiving a “Moderate Buy” consensus rating. Shares opened at $22.41, near the company’s 52-week high of $23.25.
  • Five stocks we like better than Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group.

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG - Free Report) by 52.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 476,447 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 164,083 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP's holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $8,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 716.4% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,482 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 96.2% in the fourth quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.59% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on MUFG. Weiss Ratings cut Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a "buy (b)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group began coverage on Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. Finally, Erste Group Bank started coverage on Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

View Our Latest Analysis on Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of MUFG opened at $22.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $265.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.39. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.62 and a fifty-two week high of $23.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $20.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.01.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc (MUFG) is a Tokyo-based financial services holding company and one of Japan's largest banking groups and among the world's leading financial institutions. The group was formed through the integration of Mitsubishi Tokyo Financial Group and UFJ Holdings and operates a comprehensive suite of banking and financial services for retail, corporate, and institutional clients. MUFG's core banking operations are conducted through its commercial banking arm and a network of domestic and international subsidiaries and affiliates.

MUFG offers a broad range of products and services including commercial and retail banking, corporate and investment banking, global transaction banking, trust banking, asset management, securities and brokerage services, credit cards, consumer finance, leasing and custody services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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