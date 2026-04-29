Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ - Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 766,576 shares of the company's stock after selling 27,465 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.06% of Mondelez International worth $41,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the third quarter worth $27,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 141.0% in the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 482 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the third quarter worth $32,000. High Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Lodestone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 78.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $58.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $75.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.37. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $57.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.46. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.20 and a twelve month high of $71.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.76 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Mondelez International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.920-3.060 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. Mondelez International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on MDLZ. Rothschild & Co Redburn reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $55.00 target price (down from $71.00) on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $66.47.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Mondelez International

Mondelez International News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Mondelez International this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 beats — Adjusted EPS of $0.67 topped the consensus $0.61 and net revenue of $10.08B beat estimates (~$9.76B); revenue rose 8.2% year-over-year, driven by pricing and mix. MarketBeat Q1 Recap

Q1 beats — Adjusted EPS of $0.67 topped the consensus $0.61 and net revenue of $10.08B beat estimates (~$9.76B); revenue rose 8.2% year-over-year, driven by pricing and mix. Positive Sentiment: Emerging-market strength — Double‑digit growth in Latin America and APMEA (Asia, Middle East & Africa) helped lift top-line performance, signaling geographic offset to slower developed-market volumes. WSJ: Regional Growth

Emerging-market strength — Double‑digit growth in Latin America and APMEA (Asia, Middle East & Africa) helped lift top-line performance, signaling geographic offset to slower developed-market volumes. Positive Sentiment: Shareholder returns and cash generation — Company returned ~$0.6B to shareholders; operating cash flow was ~$0.5B and free cash flow ~$0.2B, supporting buybacks/dividends. GlobeNewswire Q1 Release

Shareholder returns and cash generation — Company returned ~$0.6B to shareholders; operating cash flow was ~$0.5B and free cash flow ~$0.2B, supporting buybacks/dividends. Neutral Sentiment: FY26 guidance set at $2.920–$3.060 EPS — guidance midpoint is roughly in line with street estimates (~$3.02) but the range sits slightly below consensus midpoint, leaving room for investor concern if execution softens. Investor Presentation / Guidance

FY26 guidance set at $2.920–$3.060 EPS — guidance midpoint is roughly in line with street estimates (~$3.02) but the range sits slightly below consensus midpoint, leaving room for investor concern if execution softens. Negative Sentiment: Volume weakness and adjusted EPS on a constant-currency basis — Organic net revenue growth was +3.0% but volume/mix was down 0.5%; adjusted EPS declined ~14.9% on a constant-currency basis, highlighting margin and demand pressure in some markets. Earnings Call Transcript

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Gustavo Carlos Valle sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $186,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 99,596 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,174,952. This trade represents a 2.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company's stock.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International is a global snacks company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, formed in 2012 when Kraft Foods split to create a business focused on snack foods and a separate North American grocery company. Mondelez develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad portfolio of snack products intended for retail, foodservice and e‑commerce channels around the world.

The company's product mix centers on biscuits and cookies, chocolate and confectionery, gum and candy, and savory crackers and baked snacks.

Further Reading

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