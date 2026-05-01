Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Grows Position in W.P. Carey Inc. $WPC

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of W.P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC - Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 300,943 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 17,898 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.14% of W.P. Carey worth $19,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of W.P. Carey by 416.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,892,462 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $263,014,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139,266 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in W.P. Carey by 1,183.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,130,402 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $76,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,334 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in W.P. Carey by 2,712.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 771,534 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $48,128,000 after purchasing an additional 744,097 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in W.P. Carey by 331.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 861,430 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $58,207,000 after purchasing an additional 661,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its position in W.P. Carey by 165.6% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 830,543 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $51,809,000 after purchasing an additional 517,855 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.73% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WPC. Evercore set a $74.00 price objective on W.P. Carey in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. UBS Group raised their price target on W.P. Carey from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of W.P. Carey from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of W.P. Carey from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of W.P. Carey from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $72.40.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on W.P. Carey

W.P. Carey Trading Up 1.3%

NYSE:WPC opened at $73.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.20, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.14. W.P. Carey Inc. has a one year low of $59.34 and a one year high of $75.69. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $71.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.90.

W.P. Carey (NYSE:WPC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.69. W.P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 29.35%.The company had revenue of $454.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. W.P. Carey has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.160-5.260 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that W.P. Carey Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W.P. Carey Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. This is a positive change from W.P. Carey's previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.1%. W.P. Carey's dividend payout ratio is currently 158.97%.

About W.P. Carey

W. P. Carey Inc is a diversified net-lease real estate investment trust specializing in single-tenant commercial properties. The company structures sale-leaseback and build-to-suit transactions to provide long-term net lease financing across a variety of asset classes, including industrial facilities, office buildings, retail centers and self-storage facilities. By employing triple net leases, W. P. Carey transfers property operating expenses, taxes and maintenance responsibility to tenants, creating a stable, predictable income stream for investors.

Founded in 1973 by William Polk Carey, the firm has expanded organically and through strategic mergers and acquisitions.

See Also

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