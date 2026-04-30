Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $32.59 Million Stake in Service Corporation International $SCI

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI - Free Report) by 19.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 417,917 shares of the company's stock after selling 103,984 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.30% of Service Corporation International worth $32,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Service Corporation International by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 10,153 shares of the company's stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS increased its stake in shares of Service Corporation International by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 29,900 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,488,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Service Corporation International by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 43,521 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,622,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth increased its stake in shares of Service Corporation International by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 10,571 shares of the company's stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Service Corporation International in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Service Corporation International Stock Up 0.1%

NYSE:SCI opened at $86.41 on Thursday. Service Corporation International has a 1 year low of $74.14 and a 1 year high of $88.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.73.

Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.03). Service Corporation International had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 34.21%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Service Corporation International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.050-4.350 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Service Corporation International will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Service Corporation International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Service Corporation International's previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Service Corporation International's payout ratio is presently 35.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings raised Service Corporation International from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Service Corporation International in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Service Corporation International from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Service Corporation International from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $98.00.

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Insider Activity

In other news, Director Tony Coelho sold 7,700 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.87, for a total transaction of $614,999.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 28,388 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,267,349.56. This represents a 21.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tammy R. Moore sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total value of $402,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 21,654 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,742,713.92. This represents a 18.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Service Corporation International Company Profile

Service Corporation International NYSE: SCI is a leading provider of funeral, cremation and cemetery services in North America. Through its network of funeral homes, cemeteries, memorial parks and crematoria, the company offers a broad array of end-of-life services, including traditional funeral ceremonies, memorialization, burial and cremation. In addition to core services, SCI provides grief counseling, pre-need planning and merchandise such as caskets, vaults, urns and memorialization products.

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Service Corporation International operates more than 1,900 funeral homes, over 450 cemeteries and 40 combination facilities across the United States and Canada.

See Also

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