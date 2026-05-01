Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Reduces Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. $CHKP

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP - Free Report) by 39.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,259 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 71,372 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.10% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $20,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHKP. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,317 shares of the technology company's stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 180.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the technology company's stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 3,130 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 122.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 616,341 shares of the technology company's stock worth $114,368,000 after buying an additional 338,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 6,335 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.51% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on CHKP shares. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Argus upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. UBS Group set a $175.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Truist Financial set a $150.00 price objective on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $186.14.

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Check Point Software Technologies Trading Down 19.6%

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $112.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.36. The company has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.65. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $112.23 and a fifty-two week high of $233.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.08. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 38.78%.The firm had revenue of $668.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $672.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Check Point Software Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.050-10.850 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.400-2.500 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Headlines Impacting Check Point Software Technologies

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About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is an Israeli-founded cybersecurity company that develops, markets and supports a broad portfolio of network, cloud and endpoint security products. Founded in 1993, the company was an early pioneer of stateful inspection firewall technology and later developed a modular “software blade” approach that allowed customers to combine protection capabilities. Check Point's product set spans physical and virtual security appliances, software and cloud-native services designed to prevent cyberattacks, protect data and simplify security management for enterprises and service providers.

Key product families include Quantum Security Gateways (on-premises and hybrid appliances), CloudGuard (cloud security posture and workload protection), Harmony (endpoint, remote access and unified endpoint security), and SandBlast (advanced threat prevention and sandboxing).

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