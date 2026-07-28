Mittelman Wealth Management Sells 283,474 Shares of Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. $EVLV

Mittelman Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV - Free Report) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 850,425 shares of the company's stock after selling 283,474 shares during the period. Evolv Technologies accounts for approximately 3.2% of Mittelman Wealth Management's investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Mittelman Wealth Management owned approximately 0.47% of Evolv Technologies worth $5,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EVLV. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Evolv Technologies by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,784,926 shares of the company's stock valued at $98,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802,928 shares in the last quarter. Stoic Point Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Evolv Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $40,724,000. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Evolv Technologies by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 4,333,055 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,215,000 after purchasing an additional 161,812 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Evolv Technologies by 194.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,187,604 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Evolv Technologies by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,680,421 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,357,000 after purchasing an additional 557,703 shares in the last quarter. 66.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evolv Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:EVLV opened at $5.45 on Tuesday. Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.86 and a 52 week high of $8.91. The stock's fifty day moving average is $5.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.99. The company has a market capitalization of $980.29 million, a P/E ratio of -23.69 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. Evolv Technologies had a negative return on equity of 33.53% and a negative net margin of 22.75%.The business had revenue of $46.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $44.23 million. Equities analysts expect that Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EVLV shares. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Evolv Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Weiss Ratings raised Evolv Technologies from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Evolv Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $9.67.

View Our Latest Report on Evolv Technologies

About Evolv Technologies

Evolv Technologies, Inc is a publicly traded American security technology company that develops and markets AI-driven weapons detection and screening solutions. The company’s proprietary platform combines advanced sensors, computer vision software and machine learning algorithms to identify potential threats—such as firearms and knives—while minimizing false positives and preserving high throughput. Evolv’s systems are designed to replace or supplement traditional metal detectors and manual bag checks in high-traffic venues.

The company’s flagship product, Evolv Express, integrates seamlessly into existing security checkpoints, allowing guests to pass through without stopping or emptying their pockets.

Further Reading

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